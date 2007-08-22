How do you build a sales team paid on commission with very little money to spend?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.The standard approach is to hire manufacturers' reps who service your audience. But, be warned: Even if you hire manufacturers' reps, you must find some way to motivate them to sell your product line. They sell a variety of lines and they will sell what is easiest or makes them the most money.
