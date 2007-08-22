Does a retailer always have to sell at the suggested retail price?

August 22, 2007 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Of course you should always check with your attorney, but if you want a quick guess in the meantime, lots of retailers routinely sell products for less than suggested retail price. If they push too hard they risk having the manufacturer stop providing them with products to sell, but that takes a lot of pushing. The norm is to sell for less than SRP. Customers expect that. Manufacturers live with it.Tim