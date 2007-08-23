How do I find the best and most cost-effective website development firms?

August 23, 2007 min read

While the phone book is great for finding the nearest dry cleaner, you might want to think twice about�searching there to find the web development company that's right for you.



The best thing to do is to ask for recommendations from people who share similar business values and who have websites that you like. Chances are if you like their website, you'll like the results you get from their developer too. But check in with the website owner first.



Before you do that you might want to make a list of all the things you want your website to do so that you are able to communicate the skill set you're looking for in a developer. Then make a list of all the 'soft skills' you want the developer to have - attention to detail, responsive and being�self-motivated are all�traits for a good�web developer.



Good luck!