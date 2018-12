August 23, 2007 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Being successful on eBay isn't impossible, but it's tricky and as you indicated, you want to make sure that you're not taking a loss.



A good place to get bidding information about eBay is here: http://ebay.about.com/�and in the book by Cheryl L. Russell called eBay Income: How Anyone of Any Age,�Location, and.or Background Can Build a Highly Profitable Online Business with eBay.



Good luck!