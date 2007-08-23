Technology

What websites will be the best at helping me build my e-commerce site?

The first place to start is not in evaluting the solution providers you mentioned�in your question. You want to start by evaluating your needs. What do you want your e-commerce site to do?� What functionality should it have? Do you want your shopping cart to be customized to the look and feel of your website or is that less important?

Once you have this list, start to look at the example sites that these providers offer. Many times, software providers will show a list of websites that have been built using their product. See which of those sites most closely fits your needs and then contact the provider to see if they offer a trial version of their software to make sure it meets your needs before you make an investment in their product.�

Any provider that doesn't have samples of websites that were created by their product might not be as experienced as you need them to be. Alternatively, you can hire a web developer to help you make the best solution for your business.

Good luck!

