As an entrepreneur visiting Chicago from Mexico, what kind of investors should I be looking for? Venture capital or private equity firms?

You won't get venture capital unless you have a proven management team and a believable high growth rate with defensibility. Venture capital firms make about 5,000 investments per year, out of 650,000 business start-ups in the U.S. If your investment is in Mexico, then you're going to have to have all the above plus venture capital firms familiar with Mexico, which is tougher. Venture capitalists are paid to invest in other people's money to maximize the return and minimize the risk. They don't like the introduction of a new variable -- Mexico -- to add to the risk. If you're from Mexico but operating in the US then investors don't care about that. Investors don't care where you're from or where you're visiting: They care about what you know, what you can do, how you can make them money, where your business is, and how investing in your business can make them money.