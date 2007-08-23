Marketing

What resources are there for a publicity and marketing planner in training?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Even though you just graduated from school, you are really a student for the rest of your life if you are lucky. Look in your community to see what types of professional trade organizations exist like an Ad Club or a Publicity Club for example. Many of these groups offer professional development training, seminars, webinars, conferences, etc. on topics that would be helpful to you at this point in your career. There are also national organizations that put on events with prominent speakers and panels that would be great opportunities for you to grow and learn. There is a lot of information online and books on these topics as well, but I always find you learn more from first-hand experience so ask lots of questions along the way.

Sounds like a great first job, congrats & good luck!

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019