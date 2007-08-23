I want to change my clientele to a more professional audience. How do I do this?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.In my experience, there is no such thing as "field of dreams" marketing. So if you build it, clients don't just come--you have to create a value proposition that attracts the customers you want. To find a more professional clientele, look at what other products and services they buy and see if there are ways you can leverage those buying opportunities to create interest in yours. Sometimes to reach professionals you also need to convince their gatekeepers or influencers to recommend what it is you are selling so think about all the steps in the food chain that lead to a sale. There are many ways to reach professionals -- through advertising, trade journals, public relations, direct mail, etc. You may want to start with some market research so you really understand the new market you are trying to reach so you can develop compelling messages that resonate with them. Your current brand may not be one professionals identify with though so you may need to launch a professional version of your product or service to convince them. Professionals want brands they can trust, so many look for referrals from sources they trust. Give them the ammunition they need to recommend you!</PRE><PRE> </PRE><PRE>Good luck,</PRE><PRE>Paige </PRE>