How do you franchise your own business?

August 28, 2007 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Franchising a business involves a number of complex issues, including the development of a sound business plan, legal documents, quality control mechanisms and Operations Manuals, marketing plans and materials, and sales techniques. Before making the decision, you should first understand the costs, benefits, risks, and steps involved in the process.Through Entrepreneur.com, the iFranchise Group provides a free video on this subject. It is an hour-long seminar covering these and other relevant issues.