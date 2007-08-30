Franchises

How do I determine the income potential of a newer franchise?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Finding the income potential of a very new franchise without a significant track record of operations that you can check is a very difficult task.  You could consult a tarot card reader or a crystal ball, but your best bet is to gather as much information as you possibly can from the one unit they have open and then trust your gut.  It can be very exciting to be one of the very first franchisees in a new system but there is no question that the risk is greater since the system is not proven yet.  If you have a good level of comfort in a truly entrepreneurial situation, this might work for you.  You might want to consider looking into some other options in order to get a good contrast you can use to compare opportunities and weigh relative risks.  In the archive section of the expert articles at Entrepreneur.com is a more detailed analysis of the risks and rewards of getting involved with a new franchise company if you'd like to hear more.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees