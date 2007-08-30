How do I do market research for a business that there isn't much data on?

August 30, 2007 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Is there a trade association for your business? Who puts on the big conventions for the trade? Both types of organizations would be a great place to start. They have their finger on the pulse of the market and online businesses are now a big part of the distribution stream. You can also explore similar sites and talk to the owners. Each site has contact information. I think you will be surprised at the amount of data that is out there.