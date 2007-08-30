How do I find a reliable internet service?

August 30, 2007 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You've hit on all the right alternatives with satellite being one - but you've said it's not available.



Where do you live? If you� have a clear view of the south from your house you can use Hughesnet satellite service. The

satellite dish, generally installed on the roof of your home, needs to

be able to 'see' the HughesNet satellite positioned in the southern sky. An unobstructed view�no trees or tall buildings in the way�is required.



What about another DSL provider?



What about using Verizon Wireless Broadband? It is ideal for notebook computers as it uses a PC card that slides into your notebook. The service has about 300kbps up and 1mb ps down with all most full wireless use. Not the fastest but OK for web and email.



I'm sure you could pay to have a dedicated T1 line installed in your business.



Have you tried cable?