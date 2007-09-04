Marketing

How should I go about finding a marketing agency?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Agencies come in all sizes, so it may be possible to engage one even on a limited budget.  It all depends, of course, on just how limited.  If you're in a small media market and wish to advertise locally, you may find an agency that will take you on for as little as about $100,000 or so a year.  But in most cities, you'll find ad agencies want clients with budgets considerably larger -- preferably in the millions.  So your best bet is to find a creative team made up of a copywriter and designer who work together but without the whole agency infrastructure.  Look for people who have worked in major agencies and have considerable experience in the marketing communications tactics you plan to use.  Then, if you want to place media, you can go with a small media buying company.  You may find companies that specialize in media buying in your town that will take on clients with limited budgets.  Just understand that they are compensated based on a commission of 15% or less, so the media buy has to be large enough to make it worth their while.

The best way to find great creative people is to look for locally produced advertising work you admire and contact the advertisers to see who created the materials.  If you're looking for a copy and design team, consider contacting your local full-service printer and see who they recommend.  Other sources would be your local Ad Club or Art Directors Guild as well as Women in Communications.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019