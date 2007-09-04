How do I copyright my idea for an e-business?

September 4, 2007 min read

You cannot copyright an idea until there is some actual expression of theidea. In addition, your idea may not be something that can receive copyright protection, which is limited to certain categories such as: literary works, musical works, dramatic works, pantomimes and choreographic works, pictorial, graphic, and sculptural works, motionpictures and other audiovisual works, sound recordings, and architecturalworks. Whether or not your idea may receive copyright protection, it can still be protected before it is implemented. The usual way to do this is to prepare a document known as a “Non-Disclosure/Non-Competition Agreement”, which should be signed by anyone having access to the idea during the development phase. You should consult an attorney familiar with these transactions to prepare the proper documentation. Once you're up and running, your attorney can help you protect your intellectual property so that "theft" by another company can be a very costly mistake on their part.