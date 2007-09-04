Starting a Business

If I am bonded, do I also need to be insured?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
The terms "bonded" and "insured" are frequently misunderstood. While bonding is a type of insurance and each involves coverage for a financial risk or loss, the types of losses covered are generally different. Bonding usually refers to a type of guarantee that a specific project, service or action that you have agreed to provide will be financially covered if your performance is not complete or satisfactory, in which case the bonding company will reimburse the customer for the loss. Insurance, on the other hand, usually refers to financial coverage for risk of loss or damage to a tangible item, such as your car, your home, your body (personal injury) or your life. Insurance would also cover the merchandise that a company manufactures and ships. Errors and omissions (E&O) insurance, on the other hand, is more like a bond because it provides coverage for acts performed or not performed, in contrast to protection for risks to a specific item. You should discuss your specific needs with your insurance agent or other financial advisor. It would also be a good idea to speak with an attorney.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market