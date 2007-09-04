If I hire an artist to create designs for silk screening apparal, does the artist have any legal rights to the designs?

September 4, 2007 min read

The designer will have intellectual property rights unless you execute a document that states that the designer’s work is a “work for hire”. This type of document is not uncommon but does require legal knowledge of the copyright laws to prepare it properly.The document should be signed by the designer before he or she begins work. You should consult an attorney familiar with these transactions to prepare the proper documentation.