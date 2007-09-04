How do I market my craft to a high-income audience?

September 4, 2007 min read

Start working immediately to get your Santas featured in the holiday issues of major upscale magazines. You'll need to make contact with the publications, send photos of your Santas, and provide products for use in photo shoots. Consider this a major PR push for your company. You have no time to lose as the holiday issues are already well underway in development. To support this effort, be sure that you have a terrific website and a very effective pay-per-click advertising campaign to bring in sales while you're waiting for PR to pay off.