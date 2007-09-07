How can I grow my florist business?

September 7, 2007 min read

The best way to grow your florist shop is to target a market niche and reach out to local distribution partners who can help you target it. For example, if your specialty is providing flowers for weddings, you should contact wedding planners, catering halls, churches, synagogues and bridal shops. If you're targeting the corporate market, you can partner with event planners, hotels and convention centers. Don't wait for business to walk in the door -- go out and get it!