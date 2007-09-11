Growth Strategies

What are some ways to avoid incompetence when hiring a new manager?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
First of all, be certain that you have accurate job specifications.  Outdated or otherwise inaccurate job specifications can result in honest misunderstandings regarding what the job entails and end up causing confusion about the qualifications and traits that will most likely result in a longer-term successful hire.  Objectively review resumes to assess the experience/knowledge base of each applicant and select only those who actually appear to “fit” the established criteria.  Then, use a phone screen comprised of questions that enable you to determine employability factors of the potential finalists (why are they on the job market, do their career stories make sense, what are they seeking in their next career step, etc.)  If possible, use a validated aptitude/personality dimension assessment to further narrow the field and ensure that each finalist is genuinely capable and suited for the management job.  For the face-to-face interviews, use a standardized behavioral-based questionnaire that is based on the actual job that needs to be done.  Ask everyone you interview the same questions in the same order.  Take notes.  Be sure to give each candidate time to talk.  Having a weighted “scoring system” also facilitates the objective aspects of the interviews.  When it is your turn to talk, don’t sugar-coat what the management job entails.  Be honest and watch the
body language and reactions to the stated challenges that you feel the new manager will face.  Review your notes and your scores as objectively as you can.  And finally, use your gut.  Which candidate most impressed you as having the qualities that will work well with your other team members and with you? 

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?