Growth Strategies

Are there self-administered career tests I can give to potential hires before interviewing them?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Yes.  There are hundreds of online tests that are inexpensive and easy to administer.  Kenexa “ProveIt” offers over 800 online tests ranging from different levels of accounting to technical proficiency to very common office skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, typing tests, math, spelling, grammar, etc.) and testing in a number of different languages, too.  All are well defined and provide instant test scores to the administrating company, as well as benchmark data, and detailed reports.  It really only makes good sense to use testing before investing time in interviewing.  After all, no matter how nice a person is, if s/he does not have the requisite skills to do the job, it is not necessarily kind to bring him/her in and interview him/her.  Even if there is plenty of time to train a new person, having the data on his/her level of skills in required areas as s/he is brought on board will help in developing/obtaining the proper training to bring him/her up to speed most expeditiously.  So, testing still makes good sense.  

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?