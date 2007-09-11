How do I find a mentor in a small town?

September 11, 2007 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ronnie

Score.org is great for retired execs who want to give back.

www.actioncoach.com and they have a bunch of business coaches in the Charlotte area.

Also join several networking groups. Often you will find a great mentor, but most will say no when you first ask them to be your mentor. You could ask them, however, if they wouldn't mind a call every now and again to ask a business question or two. You might even ask if you can run your business plan by them; most will be happy to give some time.

Good luck. Brad Sugars