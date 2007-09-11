Starting a Business

How do I find a mentor in a small town?

<P>Ronnie</P>
<P>Score.org is great for retired execs who want to give back.</P>
<P>www.actioncoach.com and they have a bunch of business coaches in the Charlotte area.</P>
<P>Also join several networking groups.  Often you will find a great mentor, but most will say no when you first ask them to be your mentor.  You could ask them, however, if they wouldn't mind a call every now and again to ask a business question or two.  You might even ask if you can run your business plan by them; most will be happy to give some time.</P>
<P>Good luck.  Brad Sugars</P>

