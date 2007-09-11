How do I decide whether I should license my product to someone else or manufacture it myself?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.<P>Lucy</P>
<P>Great question, it's almost like asking how long a piece of string is. Running a complete business on a single product line is always very difficult to get to a level of profitability.</P>
<P>That said, if you have a large profit margin and a massive supplier system (like a Walmart type buyer), the decision to go it alone is a very valid one. From what you mention about the product I am not sure you are trying to sell millions of them. If that's the case, I would generally look for a company with an existing distribution system to either sell it to or partner with.</P>
<P>All the Best, Brad Sugars</P>