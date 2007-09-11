How do I decide whether I should license my product to someone else or manufacture it myself?

September 11, 2007 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Lucy

Great question, it's almost like asking how long a piece of string is. Running a complete business on a single product line is always very difficult to get to a level of profitability.

That said, if you have a large profit margin and a massive supplier system (like a Walmart type buyer), the decision to go it alone is a very valid one. From what you mention about the product I am not sure you are trying to sell millions of them. If that's the case, I would generally look for a company with an existing distribution system to either sell it to or partner with.

All the Best, Brad Sugars