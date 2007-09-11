What should I do when my investors only finance one third of the agreed upon cash and say they are out of funds even though we have a signed agreement?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.Talk to an attorney about this. This is serious, and requires legal advice from a professional. Expect to pay for a few hours of counsel. They'll have to look at the documentation and know a lot more in detail about your situation, promises made, obligations, legal recourse, etc.
Tim