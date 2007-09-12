Starting a Business

Do you know of a web host that has a reseller program that supplies everything from a website to tech support to my end customer?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I know that Hypermart.com has a reseller program and does offer support. I use their services. Verio is also a very good web hosting company with a full suite of support options.

I would be very careful in offering a "free website" host to your customers. Web hosts that offer free web sites are simply not able to provide the range of personal support options and features that a business website needs.

Officelive.com (from Microsoft) does offer free websites for the first tier users.
 

