Starting a Business

What do I do when I have a possible business partner that does not have the skills and knowledge, but has the desire to learn?

Guest Writer
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Choosing a partner is one of the most important startup decisions you’ll ever make. There is no reason to have a partner unless he or she brings something to the table that you don’t – whether that’s startup capital, useful contacts or a particular skill set. A partnership is a legal agreement, and the actions of your partner can put your business and your personal assets at risk. Last, but not least, the strength and experience of your management team is a key consideration in the mind of any potential financing source, be it a banker, angel investor or VC. So an inexperienced or weak partner can greatly hurt your chances of getting financing. (For a good overview of partnership issues, go here: https://www.entrepreneur.com/startingabusiness/startupbasics/businessstructure/article77980.html.)</p>

You don’t say why you want to make this person your partner (perhaps he is a friend?), but if he brings no assets to the table, he really is not a good candidate for a partner at this time. As you are discovering, he is
more of a liability than an asset.

If you are determined to have him involved, consider giving him an employee role that is suited to the area he wants to learn about. If he eventually demonstrates the necessary strengths, you could make him a partner later on. It’s a good idea to consult with an attorney about
the best way to structure this. 

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market