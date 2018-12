What do I do when I have a possible business partner that does not have the skills and knowledge, but has the desire to learn?

September 12, 2007 min read

Choosing a partner is one of the most important startup decisions you’ll ever make. There is no reason to have a partner unless he or she brings something to the table that you don’t – whether that’s startup capital, useful contacts or a particular skill set. A partnership is a legal agreement, and the actions of your partner can put your business and your personal assets at risk. Last, but not least, the strength and experience of your management team is a key consideration in the mind of any potential financing source, be it a banker, angel investor or VC. So an inexperienced or weak partner can greatly hurt your chances of getting financing. (For a good overview of partnership issues, go here: https://www.entrepreneur.com/startingabusiness/startupbasics/businessstructure/article77980.html .)