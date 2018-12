September 12, 2007 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When I host events, I have a no refund policy as well. If you have to make the go/no go decision, then that should be implemented for your clients as well. There will always be reasons someone will say they can't come. If you have a very upfront "NO REFUNDS" policy, then the client accepts the risk if their schedule changes. Be consistent and be upfront.