Can you get benefits for maternity leave even if you are part-time?

September 13, 2007 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A major company would certainly have an employee policy manual that explains eligibility for medical benefits. Most companies have specific rules about employees having to work over 25 hours per week on a regular basis in order to qualify for company-sponsored medical coverage and/or other benefits programs. The length of time you are employed as a part-time employee does not normally affect your eligibility for benefits.Benefits for maternity leave are the same as for any other medical malady. Once again, the policy manual probably covers this. But think of it this way: If you knew that you were going to have an operation of some kind, what would your leave eligibility be? If you were full-time, you would most likely be entitled to be off work as long as your primary physician said you needed to be; and your job or one very much like it would be waiting for you upon your return.Again, if you were full-time, your company may offer short-term disability and/or long-term disability for such situations; and the FMLA (Family Medical Leave Act) would apply. However, if you are part-time, you may not qualify for either of these. Often disability insurance programs are for full-time employees only; and the FMLA requires that you work a minimum of 1,250 hours during the 12 months before requesting the leave.