Growth Strategies

Can you get benefits for maternity leave even if you are part-time?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
A major company would certainly have an employee policy manual that explains eligibility for medical benefits. Most companies have specific rules about employees having to work over 25 hours per week on a regular basis in order to qualify for company-sponsored medical coverage and/or other benefits programs. The length of time you are employed as a part-time employee does not normally affect your eligibility for benefits.

Benefits for maternity leave are the same as for any other medical malady. Once again, the policy manual probably covers this. But think of it this way: If you knew that you were going to have an operation of some kind, what would your leave eligibility be? If you were full-time, you would most likely be entitled to be off work as long as your primary physician said you needed to be; and your job or one very much like it would be waiting for you upon your return.

Again, if you were full-time, your company may offer short-term disability and/or long-term disability for such situations; and the FMLA (Family Medical Leave Act) would apply. However, if you are part-time, you may not qualify for either of these. Often disability insurance programs are for full-time employees only; and the FMLA requires that you work a minimum of 1,250 hours during the 12 months before requesting the leave.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?