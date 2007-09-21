Finance

Is it possible to find out the annual revenue of my competitors?

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Business Planner and Angel Investor
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
The short answer is no, not easily. In most cases you settle for reasonable estimates.

Publicly traded companies (meaning that their stock is traded on a stock exchange) are required by securities law to publish financial information. If that's your competition, then you have a head start, but they can also bury the specific information about a specific location in a lot of other information, so it's not always easy, even then.

If your competitors are not publicly traded, then they have no legal obligation to tell you anything. So you can ask them outright, or research them. How to research them is hard to generalize,  but sometimes you can find published interviews where they talk about how many employees, for example, and you can extrapolate revenues from numbers of employees. See what's on their website, look for things like Alexa.com visits or something for their websites (not reliable completely, but good enough for an estimated guess). If they are brick and mortar stores, it's legal to shop them, ask questions, park outside and count customers, and then make more guesses.

Tim

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Plan-As-You-Go Business Plan

The Plan-As-You-Go Business Plan

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

Should You Take Out a Personal Loan for Your Business?

Finance

Term Loans vs. Lines of Credit: Which One Is Right for Your Business?

Finance

Organize Your Small-Business Finances With These 7 Steps