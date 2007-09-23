Marketing

Am I using enough sales and marketing strategies?

It sounds like you’re working hard. I’m just wondering about your sales close ratio.

Your sales close ratio can be affected by many items. Do you have a Unique Selling Proposition, niche, and are you targeting the right customers? If not, you’ll need to work on this first.

Next, many of your prospects may be wary of using a new cleaning service. Do you have any testimonials you can use to help convince your prospects that hiring you isn’t risky? If not, you need to get some testimonials. If you have to, offer to do a cleaning job for free to get a testimonial, or to show prospects the quality of your work.

Good luck!

Margie Zable Fisher
Zable Fisher Public Relations
www.zfpr.com
The Leader in Small Business Public Relations

