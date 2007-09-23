Am I using enough sales and marketing strategies?

September 23, 2007 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It sounds like you’re working hard. I’m just wondering about your sales close ratio.Your sales close ratio can be affected by many items. Do you have a Unique Selling Proposition, niche, and are you targeting the right customers? If not, you’ll need to work on this first.Next, many of your prospects may be wary of using a new cleaning service. Do you have any testimonials you can use to help convince your prospects that hiring you isn’t risky? If not, you need to get some testimonials. If you have to, offer to do a cleaning job for free to get a testimonial, or to show prospects the quality of your work.Good luck!Margie Zable FisherZable Fisher Public Relationswww.zfpr.comThe Leader in Small Business Public Relations