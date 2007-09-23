I'm starting a business with an investor. If I have the knowledge and he has all the capital, what is a fair percentage of ownership for both of us?

September 23, 2007 min read

When it comes to investing, cash is king. So don't be surprised if your investor asks for the lion's share of the equity. That said, your expertise is also valuable -- otherwise, the investor wouldn't want you as his partner. The reality is that deals like these vary all over the map -- from 50/50 splits to 90/10 deals in favor of the investor. Assuming that you're willing to forgo a salary until the business starts making a profit, you can typically negotiate a much bigger equity stake.