Should I hire a writer to make my business plan look more professional?

September 23, 2007 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many people hire business plan writers to make their plans look "more professional," but a slick presentation alone won't make investors write that check. The best reason to hire a writer or consultant to help you with your business plan is to assist you in developing financial projections that will show investors how your business model can scale profitably and how your company can become the kind of business that bigger companies will want to buy. A business plan is also a road map for you as an entrepreneur to help you figure out where you're going and how you're going to get there.