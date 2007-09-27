Where do I go to find out about state and local product safety regulations?

September 27, 2007 min read

Which governmental agency or agencies regulate product safety depends on the product involved. In addition, there are likely to be applicable federal regulations. In fact, there are so many regulatory bodies that, without knowing the product you have in mind, it would be impossible to point to a specific place to find the relevant regulations. A good place to start would be with an association of manufacturers of the product in question. You might also try a local or state consumer protection agency. And, a visit to an attorney would almost certainly start you off in the right direction.