Starting a Business

Should I ask for a royalty agreement or just a consulting fee while designing something for a manufacturer?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
There is no right or wrong answer to this question. If you create something that gives you an intellectual property interest in the creation (such as a copyright), you will retain that interest unless the manufacturer you refer to requires you to sign a “work-for-hire” agreement. A “work-for-hire” agreement will serve to transfer all of your rights in the creation to the manufacturer for what ever compensation you may agree upon. If you do not sign a “work-for-hire” agreement, then your approval of the manufacturer’s use of the creation constitutes a “license.” You may agree upon a fixed fee for giving the manufacture the right to use your creation or you may ask for a continuing payment based upon the profits earned by the manufacturer from the sale of your creation (a royalty). Before going forward, it would be in your best interests to have the arrangement reduced to writing and reviewed by an attorney who is knowledgeable in the area of intellectual property.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market