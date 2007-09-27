Can I copyright a recipe?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.The Copyright Office clearly states that mere listings of ingredients as in recipes, formulas, compounds or prescriptions are not subject to copyright protection. However, where a recipe or formula is accompanied by substantial literary expression in the form of an explanation or directions, or when there is a combination of recipes, as in a cookbook, there may be a basis for copyright protection. For more information on what is copyrightable and how to do it, go to the Copyright Office's website at www.copyright.gov.