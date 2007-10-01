How helpful would it be for me to contact a S.C.O.R.E. volunteer in order to help me brainstorm business concepts?

October 1, 2007 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dan,SCORE is a great resource and depending upon the volunteers that staff your area, you could be matched with someone great in idea generation or someone with no experience.My simple advice is to remember that when getting into business you should really look for a great deal (buy an existing company that you can turn around) rather than a great product or service.Too often people are looking for the one magic product or service rather than going into business selling something people already buy and buy often. Think about dry cleaning, how many people already buy it and buy it often. That is generally much easier for someone who is brand new to business than to launch a product or service that is entirely new.All the Best,Brad