Even if a business doesn't require me to dress a certain way, what should I wear as a sales person?

This is a great question! Here's what I advise my clients: People who are in any sales position should develop a unique style and use it to their advantage. Consider how you dress to be your own personal billboard, because in effect, it is! Studies show that people respond more to what you are wearing and your body movements, than to the actual content of your message. So if you want to make a dynamite impression, dress for success.

If you're a woman, wear an outfit that is neatly pressed with a matching handbag and unscuffed shoes. Pump up a monochrome suit with a colorful scarf or with funky jewelry. If you really want to make a statement, wear a bold color like lime or orange. Even if that color is only in your briefcase and shoes, it gives your audience the impression of confidence.

For males, go with a navy suit because this is the color that wreaks confidence. Pump up your image through a thicker-striped dress shirt and a bold tie. Be detail oriented in your choice of briefcase and writing instrument, as they can also be used to make a strong impression. Don't forget to buff your wingtips as well! If you carry through that initial impression with a strong message, an upbeat delivery and a firm handshake, you'll be on your way.

Best of luck!
Pattie

