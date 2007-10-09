Marketing

How do I publicize an event that would make a good story to the media?

Guest Writer
Author, Speaker, and Consultant
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Once you get permission to release the client's name to the public, I'd advise a combo approach. Use traditional mass PR distribution outlets (like PRNewsWire.com), along with posting a streaming video on YouTube and your site.

Assemble a professional press kit with your "Founder's Bio" page, an "About Us" page (detailing what  ClearSaleing does), copies of other articles that may already have been written about your owner (when they were still at Google), and a small stats and facts card. I'd package all this in something funky and colorful, throw in some shiny confetti, and some candy or chocolates. The tag line on the card should read something like "Sweet News." Send this out to all the major radio, TV and cable networks, your local daily newspaper, and global dailies like The New York Times.

Follow up your submissions within several days with a phone call and/or e-mail. As far as publicizing an event goes -- can you tie it into a national trend in any way? Media folks LOVE a new angle on newsworthy happenings, but they also look for tie-ins. Is it the first time for something? Will there be name brand entertainment, something cool or unusual about the theme? Will it benefit world peace or the local food bank? Meaningful causes help validate the event in ways that are intriguing to the press. Again, the presentation of the announcement or invitation can make a huge difference in attracting interest. So have a graphic designer who has managed your brand come up with something unique and colorful that still supports your overall brand and company personality.

Wishing you success!
Pattie

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Market Like You Mean It

Market Like You Mean It

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019