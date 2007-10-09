How do I publicize an event that would make a good story to the media?

October 9, 2007 min read

Once you get permission to release the client's name to the public, I'd advise a combo approach. Use traditional mass PR distribution outlets (like PRNewsWire.com), along with posting a streaming video on YouTube and your site.Assemble a professional press kit with your "Founder's Bio" page, an "About Us" page (detailing what ClearSaleing does), copies of other articles that may already have been written about your owner (when they were still at Google), and a small stats and facts card. I'd package all this in something funky and colorful, throw in some shiny confetti, and some candy or chocolates. The tag line on the card should read something like "Sweet News." Send this out to all the major radio, TV and cable networks, your local daily newspaper, and global dailies like The New York Times.Follow up your submissions within several days with a phone call and/or e-mail. As far as publicizing an event goes -- can you tie it into a national trend in any way? Media folks LOVE a new angle on newsworthy happenings, but they also look for tie-ins. Is it the first time for something? Will there be name brand entertainment, something cool or unusual about the theme? Will it benefit world peace or the local food bank? Meaningful causes help validate the event in ways that are intriguing to the press. Again, the presentation of the announcement or invitation can make a huge difference in attracting interest. So have a graphic designer who has managed your brand come up with something unique and colorful that still supports your overall brand and company personality.Wishing you success!Pattie