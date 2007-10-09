Marketing

How do I revive my business's public reputation after a bad partnership?

This is not easy, but it can be done. Reposition all your marketing and PR efforts with a focus on your company's strengths, values and deliverables. Work with a publicist if you can, or at least a marketing copywriter and consultant to formulate a set of strategic actions that will announce to the public in a big (and measurable way) that things are different, i.e., better.

Conduct training sessions with your employees to set the tone for the company's new direction. Hire an HR professional to set up new policies and to implement the training. Once your employees see you are serious about taking the direction of the company forward, they can be your best billboards and change facilitators with the public.

Conduct a PR campaign that announces your new platform of service and performance and then deliver!

Wishing you success,
Pattie

