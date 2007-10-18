What are some good advertising techniques to use when moving to a new community?

October 18, 2007 min read

The story you relayed in your detailed question to me was actually the beginning of a pretty good ad. You could deliver it via radio, flyers under windshield wipers, direct mail postcards, newspaper ads -- whatever: "Eminent Domain is what the city calls it when they say they need to build a highway through your business. So after fixing cars in a place for 26 years, the city said I had to find a new place. I chose here because I like the community and I plan to spend the rest of my life here. I'm an auto mechanic. A good one. The one you've been looking for. Come and see our new place at __________. I'll pour you some coffee and fix your car. We're going to be good friends." The technique is straightforward, perfect for an honest guy like yourself. Bill Bernbach said it best: "I've got a great gimmick. Let's tell the truth." Good luck in your new location.