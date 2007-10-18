Where can I look for a CMO specializing in digital marketing and Web 2.0 ?

October 18, 2007 min read

For this type of position, you're likely to find qualified candidates through one of three sources:

1) Many internet publications have job boards where you will be more likely to encounter people who have the skill set that you're looking for in a CMO. For example, InfoWorld has a job board called the IT Exchange Job Board. Check out the job boards of other publications that are geared toward executives.

2) Contact pertinent organizations. For example, CMOs have the CMO Council. Contact the organization's executive director, let them know your needs, send them a job description if needed and see where that takes you.

3) You will also have positive results asking people whose values and work ethic you respect. Send a note to your extended network that you're looking for someone and you'd appreciate referrals to the right person. This does three things: 1) It gives you a reason to reach out to your network (always a good thing), 2) it gives your network a reason to reach out to their network, 3) it makes them look like an inside resource for quality job leads.

Good luck!