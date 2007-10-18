Marketing

Where can I look for a CMO specializing in digital marketing and Web 2.0 ?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
<P>For this type of position, you're likely to find qualified candidates through one of three sources:</P>
<P>1) Many internet publications have job boards where you will be more likely to encounter people who have the skill set that you're looking for in a CMO.  For example, InfoWorld has a job board called the IT Exchange Job Board.  Check out the job boards of other publications that are geared toward executives.</P>
<P>2) Contact pertinent organizations. For example, CMOs have the CMO Council. Contact the organization's executive director, let them know your needs, send them a job description if needed and see where that takes you.</P>
<P>3) You will also have positive results asking people whose values and work ethic you respect. Send a note to your extended network that you're looking for someone and you'd appreciate referrals to the right person. This does three things: 1) It gives you a reason to reach out to your network (always a good thing), 2) it gives your network a reason to reach out to their network, 3) it makes them look like an inside resource for quality job leads.</P>
<P>Good luck!</P>

