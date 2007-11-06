Franchises

How can I find franchisors that specifically do not use franchise brokers?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There are many franchise companies that do not work with brokers, in fact that's probably the majority of the franchise opportunities in the marketplace.  It may be because they don't want to pay broker fees or it may be that their opportunity doesn't meet standards set for qualification or inclusion by the broker organization.  I don't know of any clearing house that sorts franchise companies by how they spend money to attract new franchisee prospects, so you'll have to do a little extra detective work to determine whether a particular company is working with brokers.


In any case, there are a number of franchise internet advertising portals that have information on many different companies and opportunities.  I'd also suggest a good general print publication listing of franchise opportunities.  The best and most inclusive in my experience is the January issue of Entrepreneur magazine (the Franchise 500 issue).  This lists important information from over 1000 different franchise companies you can review at your convenience. 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees