Do I need a permit or license to sell crafts in Florida for just one craft show?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Having a two year horizon to plan the opening of your business is a wise move. There are many, many issues involved in starting and running a business. As you have the time, consider enrolling in an entrepreneurship workshop -- ideally one that gives you hands-on experience in creating a business plan for your business. You will need a business plan to determine if your idea is profitable and really worth the risk and investment of money that it will take. Check the Small Business Administration (www.sba.gov) for the local small business development centers near you. They should be able to provide you with a wealth of background information. Even beyond the issue of permits for crafts shows, you also need to be aware that many craft shows have application processes and will require that you provide insurance in order to exhibit -- you can't just show up and pay for a booth. It's hard to contain enthusiasm when just starting out, but take it one step at a time. Spending money toward a business idea without a plan in mind is the surest way to waste it.

