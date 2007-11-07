Starting a Business

How do I continue plans for my business or product if I find that someone has already gotten ahead with the same idea?

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Business Planner and Angel Investor
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Don't worry about it, ideas are a very small part of a successful business. Apple wasn't the first personal computer company, Ford didn't build the first car, McDonald's wasn't the first hamburger fast foods business and Google wasn't the first Internet search engine. Do what you're trying to do well, give your customers value for their money, and don't break the laws on intellectual property.

I've written about this several times on my blog "Up and Running" here at Entrepreneur.com"

Ideas are Easy, Doing Stuff is Hard

Also, you'll like this one, on my Planning Startups Stories blog:

Second or third mover advantage

It's answering this same question, although it was a while ago ...

Tim

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Plan-As-You-Go Business Plan

The Plan-As-You-Go Business Plan

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market