Growth Strategies

What should we consider before making someone a partner?

Guest Writer
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Hi,

Great question and my answer is a simple one: You already have a partner, your husband. Business partnerships more often than not end up in a disagreement and almost always mean one partner buys out the other. I would seriously question any need to have a partner when someone could easily be employed for a fixed wage.

But if you insist on bringing on a partner, then take these things into account:

1. Know the person well and hopefully work with them first for a period of time. Only one partner can work in the business, or if more than one, make sure it's clear which one is the boss. Write a Separation agreement, for when you break up, not if.

2. I would also include a buy-out clause in your partnership agreement that clearly states what the buyout agreement will be. I like a reciprocal clause, where any offer to buy or sell is also an offer to buy or sell the other partner at the same price. Ask your lawyer if you need this better explained.

All the best,
Brad Sugars

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?