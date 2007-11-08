How much does an inventor stand to make in the grand scheme of things?

November 8, 2007 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Generally, the inventor takes very little of the ongoing profits because the inventor usually takes very little of the risk. I would recommend you ask for a set dollar amount per piece produced rather than a percentage of profits. You can ask for an amount up front and royalty as you go.The only real way for an inventor to make a large amount from their invention is to keep control and build a company around the invention.All the best,Brad Sugars