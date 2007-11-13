What is the primary difference between a franchise and a licensed dealership?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.This is a very important question because it affects what laws and regulations will apply to your business endeavor. The only sure way to know the answer for your specific situation is to consult with an attorney that specializes in franchise and business opportunity laws. There are many of these that you can access through the International Franchise Association web site at www.franchise.org and you'll find that most will grant you an initial consultation at no cost to get your basic questions answered.